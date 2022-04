Local COVID-19 case updates as of Friday, April 8, 2022

Currently, we’re seeing an average of just over 300 new cases reported each day. It’s a similar story for hospitalizations – in early January, we had an average of 60 new COVID-19 hospitalizations daily, compared to an average of three to four currently. These metrics mean that King County is classified as “low” according to CDC’s COVID community level framework. However, in the last two weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases in King County has been increasing. We’ve seen a 91% increase in the last two weeks, from an average of 186 new cases daily the week of March 21, to an average of 356 new cases daily this week. Hospitalization rates have stayed relatively steady, hovering around two to four new hospitalizations per day since mid-March, and deaths have been falling since early February.Because we’re starting at a relatively low baseline number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths currently, small increases lead to percentage increases that appears large compared to the actual size of the increaseAlthough the number of cases is rising, hospitalizations right now are lower than what we’ve seen during most of the pandemic.