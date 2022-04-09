Local COVID-19 case updates as of Friday, April 8, 2022
Saturday, April 9, 2022
|CASES LAKE FOREST PARK
King County’s Health Officer, Dr. Jeff Duchin: Big picture – new COVID-19 case and hospitalization numbers in King County are significantly lower than the peak we saw in January of this year. At that time, we were seeing an average of 6,500 new cases daily.
Currently, we’re seeing an average of just over 300 new cases reported each day. It’s a similar story for hospitalizations – in early January, we had an average of 60 new COVID-19 hospitalizations daily, compared to an average of three to four currently. These metrics mean that King County is classified as “low” according to CDC’s COVID community level framework.
However, in the last two weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases in King County has been increasing. We’ve seen a 91% increase in the last two weeks, from an average of 186 new cases daily the week of March 21, to an average of 356 new cases daily this week. Hospitalization rates have stayed relatively steady, hovering around two to four new hospitalizations per day since mid-March, and deaths have been falling since early February.
Because we’re starting at a relatively low baseline number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths currently, small increases lead to percentage increases that appears large compared to the actual size of the increase
Although the number of cases is rising, hospitalizations right now are lower than what we’ve seen during most of the pandemic.
However, in the last two weeks, the number of new COVID-19 cases in King County has been increasing. We’ve seen a 91% increase in the last two weeks, from an average of 186 new cases daily the week of March 21, to an average of 356 new cases daily this week. Hospitalization rates have stayed relatively steady, hovering around two to four new hospitalizations per day since mid-March, and deaths have been falling since early February.
Because we’re starting at a relatively low baseline number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths currently, small increases lead to percentage increases that appears large compared to the actual size of the increase
Although the number of cases is rising, hospitalizations right now are lower than what we’ve seen during most of the pandemic.
COVID-19 Case Numbers as of Friday, April 8, 2022
The numbers reported in this article are still being verified as the reporting agencies strive to confirm cause of death, remove duplicates, verify residence, and catch up to a huge backlog from January's surge.
King county numbers
King county cases
Cases in Shoreline
Cases in Lake Forest Park
King county cases
- Total confirmed cases - 354,962
- Cases in past 7 days - 2,558 - 36% increase from previous 7 days
- Total hospitalizations - 11,373
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 32 - 52% increase from previous 7 days
- Total deaths - 2,710
- Deaths in past 14 days - 17 - 63% decrease from previous 14 days
Seattle numbers
Cases in Seattle
- Total confirmed cases - 99,575
- Cases in past 7 days - 1,359 - 43% increase from previous 7 days
- Total hospitalizations - 2,409
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 10 - 43% increase from previous 7 days
Deaths
- Total deaths - 639
- Deaths in 14 days - 3 - 50% decrease from previous 14 days
Cases in Shoreline
- Total confirmed cases - 8,336
- Cases in past 7 days - 66 - 68% increase in past 7 days
- Total hospitalizations - 291
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 1 - no change
- Total deaths - 129
- Deaths in 14 days - 1 - no change
Cases in Lake Forest Park
- Total confirmed cases - 1,512
- Cases in past 7 days - 10 - 44% decrease over previous 7 days
- Total hospitalizations - 32
- Hospitalizations in past 7 days - 0 - no change
- Total deaths - 6
- Deaths in 14 days - 0 - no change
0 comments:
Post a Comment