Inslee announces incentives for vaccinated veterans, military and staff, and their families
Saturday, June 19, 2021
Starting July 20, 2021 through the Washington State Lottery, eligible Washingtonians can win cash prizes of $100,000 in the first two weeks, Amazon gift cards worth $250, state parks gift cards worth $100, and the final week will have a $250,000 cash prize.
"We are so grateful for these service members, veterans, their families and those who work for the military for their service to our country," Inslee said at a press conference Thursday. "And we are grateful that more and more people are taking care of others by getting vaccinated."
The announcement came two weeks after the rollout of the "Shot of a Lifetime" lottery sweepstakes. Before the incentives were announced, the Department of Health observed a fall off in vaccination rates that began to reverse after the announcement, prompting an expansion of available incentives.
However, when "Shot of a Lifetime" was first announced, data-sharing issues on the part of the federal government made it difficult to include names of veterans, military members and staff, and their families to be included in the drawings. But through innovative collaboration, Washington can now offer incentives to those who serve our state and country, through their work and by getting a life-saving vaccine.
The incentives will be funded with the same federal COVID relief dollars that fund the vaccine lottery. And the Department of Defense will circulate a webform for eligible residents to fill out with the information needed to be entered in the incentives.
The governor was also joined by Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler Thursday to announce incentives and reimbursements for provider outreach to their unvaccinated patients. With medical providers being the most trusted source of information on vaccines for the public, their education on the safety and efficacy of vaccines is crucial to the state’s fight to control the virus.
