Sustainable Shoreline “Earth Day Every Day” webinar series in April
Sunday, March 7, 2021
This April, the City of Shoreline is offering weekly online classes with sustainability experts to provide ideas and inspiration on ways you can help protect the Earth, fight climate change, and create a sustainable Shoreline every day!
Each class will feature family-friendly activities for you to try at home and sustainability-themed raffle prizes.
Classes will be held on Zoom and start at 7:00pm:
- Thursday, April 1 - Recycling and Low-Waste Living: Get your recycling questions answered and discover strategies to create less waste.
- Wednesday, April 7 - Composting at Home: Learn how to turn your food scraps into nutrient-rich garden soil using home compost systems including worm bins and off-the-shelf systems.
- Wednesday, April 14 - Safer Cleaning for a Healthy Home: Skip the chemicals with these safer cleaning tricks, and recipes to make your own cleaning products.
- Wednesday, April 21 – Creating a Climate Friendly Community: Learn about local climate change impacts and opportunities, including key steps we can take as a community to both reduce emissions and build resilience.
- Wednesday, April 28 – Vegetable Container Gardening: Learn how to grow your own salad greens and tomatoes the easy way – in containers!
