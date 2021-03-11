Seattle to open mass vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center Saturday

Thanks to David Gutman and The Seattle Times for this information about Seattle's new mass vaccination center at Lumen (formerly Centurylink) Field Event Center. They expect to have immediate capacity for over 2,000 people a day for eligible people.





Initially, while vaccine supply remains limited, the site will be open two to three days a week and distribute 4,000 to 5,000 doses of vaccine a week, city officials said. The city of Seattle is running the site, in partnership with Swedish Health Services and First and Goal, the company that oversees the stadium and event center.





Once vaccine becomes more readily available -- and hundreds of millions of doses are expected nationwide in the coming months -- officials say the site will be able to vaccinate 22,000 people a day, seven days a week.



