Seattle to open mass vaccination site at Lumen Field Event Center Saturday
Thursday, March 11, 2021
|Now called Lumen Field Event Center, the building is next to Lumen Field
previously Centurylink Field. Screenshot from Google maps.
Thanks to David Gutman and The Seattle Times for this information about Seattle's new mass vaccination center at Lumen (formerly Centurylink) Field Event Center. They expect to have immediate capacity for over 2,000 people a day for eligible people.
Initially, while vaccine supply remains limited, the site will be open two to three days a week and distribute 4,000 to 5,000 doses of vaccine a week, city officials said. The city of Seattle is running the site, in partnership with Swedish Health Services and First and Goal, the company that oversees the stadium and event center.Once vaccine becomes more readily available -- and hundreds of millions of doses are expected nationwide in the coming months -- officials say the site will be able to vaccinate 22,000 people a day, seven days a week.To sign up for vaccinations, eligible people (those over 65, teachers and licensed child care providers) can go to seattle.gov/vaccine There, they can get on a list to receive notifications when appointments become available and then register for an appointment.
More information here
