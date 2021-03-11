Heads up: Change to Daylight Savings Times this weekend

Yes. We did vote to remain on the same time year round. So did Oregon and California.





So why do we have to lose time this weekend when we set our clocks ahead an hour?





It's because of a strange federal law that says states have the authority to move full time to Standard Time, but not the authority to move full time to Daylight Savings Time.So here we are. Saturday night before you go to bed, set your clocks ahead an hour. "Spring ahead - fall back".The one positive thing is that with church services virtual, you won't have to be embarrassed pulling into church an hour late because you forgot to set your clocks.--Diane Hettrick