Jobs: City of Shoreline Day Camp Leaders - 26 positions full and part-time

Saturday, March 6, 2021

City of Shoreline
Extra Help - Day Camp Leader

CLOSING DATE: 04/04/21 12:00am

Shoreline is an inclusive City that endeavors to build a work culture which embraces diversity, encourages participation, and promotes equity.

This position is for our on-site, in person Camp Shoreline Summer Camp and School's Out Day Camp programs. Below is an example of the annual schedule.
  • June 21st – August 20th
  • Day Camp Leader paid training will be held on June 12th
  • December 20th through the 31st
  • Camps run Monday thru Friday, between the hours of 7:00am - 6:00pm
We are hiring twenty-six (26) Day Camp Leaders, both 40 hour and 20 hour positions are available

This position will adhere to current "Healthy Washington - Roadmap to Recovery" guidance. As this guidance changes, we will adjust our camp programs to match the most current recommendations from the state.

As per the current Phase 2 reopening status, we anticipate scheduling four (4) staff per twenty to thirty (20-30) kids each week. The camp groups will be in a pod type format, meaning that staff will work exclusively with the same group of kids for the week. The groups will not mix with each other and will remain as separate as possible throughout the entirety of the week.

At this time, the expectation is that campers and staff will be wearing a mask at all times, except when eating, during which campers will be seated 6 feet apart. Masks are expected to be worn indoors as well as outdoors and during any and all activities.




Posted by DKH at 3:50 AM
