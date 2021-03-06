Jobs: WSDOT Highway Maintenance Worker

Saturday, March 6, 2021

Highway Maintenance Worker 2
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region

This opportunity is perfect for someone who loves working with their hands, knowing their work is done on roadways and roadsides in a variety of weather. This team member will assist with the maintenance and operations of the state highways, and adjacent right of ways to assure they remain in a condition that promotes the movement of traffic, and safety to the motoring public.

Working in the maintenance area will require responsible, safety-minded individuals to accomplish assigned tasks and may require operating trucks as well as other heavy equipment. These positions require a quick response time to job sites. Highway maintenance crews are ready 24 hours a day, seven days a week. By taking on this role, you are serving a key and vital function to the State of Washington.

Job description and application: LINK



