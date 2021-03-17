Governor: State moves to Phase 3 March 22; Phase 1B, Tier 2 eligible for vaccine March 17
Wednesday, March 17, 2021
|Gov. Inslee
On Thursday, the governor announced that every group prioritized in Phase 1B, Tier 2 will be eligible for their COVID vaccine starting Wednesday, March 17, 2021.
This includes workers in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters and law enforcement, among others. Phase 1B, Tier 2 also includes people over the age of 16 who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high-risk.
The state will continue to ensure those eligible in earlier phases who have not yet been administered doses have space to be vaccinated, even as more people become eligible.
You can find out more about who is eligible and how to make an appointment on the Department of Health's website.
Phase 1B Tier 2 adds High-risk critical workers who work in certain congregate settings:
- Agriculture
- fishing vessel crews
- food processing
- grocery stores
- corrections; prisons, jails or detention centers
- public transit
- remaining first responders
- People 16 years or older who are pregnant or have a disability that puts them at high risk for severe COVID-19 illness.
Effective March 22, the entire state will enter Phase 3.
Sports guidance will change in Phase 3 to allow in-person spectators at events for the first time in a year. Spectators will be allowed to attend outdoor venues with permanent seating with capacity capped at 25%.
The change affects both professional and high school sports, as well as motorsports, rodeos, and other outdoor spectator events. Social distancing and facial covering are still required.
Read more about the Phase 3 announcement here.
Read more about the Phase 3 announcement here.
0 comments:
Post a Comment