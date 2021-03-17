Registration for the Spring Term 2021 of the Creative Retirement Institute (CRI) of Edmonds College starts now



Days are getting longer, more sunshine is around, crocuses are appearing, the world is slowly opening from over a year of COVID-imposed isolation, and CRI is offering a spectacular array of courses for the upcoming spring term.





Classes will again be taught using the Zoom platform, but our students and instructors have become fluent in this medium over the last few terms.



There are over 30 courses offered. And, if possible, the range of topics that will be covered is even greater than winter term.





The first week of classes you can delve into increasing your understanding of the threat that malware brings to your computer experience. The second week get a dramatic change of pace by taking a course in jazz appreciation, the form of music with roots in the United States.





Continuing in the vein of artistic appreciation, try a course in contemporary art, which (with the power of zooming) will be taught by a retired professor who lives in Portland, OR. Migrate from this to a course that digs deep into the history, expansion, Great Power involvement, industrial development, environmental impact, and efforts at cooperation of fossil fuels.





End the term by delving into a part of history that is often neglected – the African American military experience.



And there are many other equally interesting topics covered in the courses taught at CRI this spring. Look through the selection. It’s kind of like eating popcorn – you cannot stop with just one serving. One course looks good; the next one does too. Take several.









A complete list of the courses and the names of their instructors is



A complete list of the courses and the names of their instructors is here. To register for a course, go to www.edmonds.edu/cri. Once you are at the CRI page, go to "How to Register" on the right-side bar. Click on this and you will be taken to detailed instructions about registering for classes. Invite your friends from across the country to join you in a course. You are Zooming so it is an easy way to enjoy a shared experience.




