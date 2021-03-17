Floyd Schmoe Peace Scholarship now accepting scholarships

Floyd Schmoe with Travis Jo Cufley, the first recipient of the scholarship, in 1998 in the Seattle Peace Park, which he created from a weedy patch at the north end of Lake Union. Photo by Karol Milner.











The scholarship is one of the first of its kind in recognizing an outstanding student dedicated to humanitarian causes. This person could have worked in food banks, tutored homeless children, or any other work for the betterment of our world.



The Floyd Schmoe Peace Scholarship has given awards to 22 deserving students and $25,500 has been dispersed to recipients over a 15-year period.





The scholarship began at Shorecrest High School in 1997. Past recipients are listed at www.peacescholarship.org





