Floyd Schmoe Peace Scholarship now accepting scholarships

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Floyd Schmoe with Travis Jo Cufley, the first recipient of the scholarship, in 1998 in the Seattle Peace Park, which he created from a weedy patch at the north end of Lake Union. Photo by Karol Milner.


The Floyd Schmoe Peace Scholarship is now accepting applications for the class of 2021 High School Seniors. Please see www.peacescholarship.org.

The Floyd Schmoe Peace Scholarship was established in 1997 and is available to all high school seniors in the Seattle Public Schools and Shoreline Public Schools with post-high school education plans. 

The scholarship is one of the first of its kind in recognizing an outstanding student dedicated to humanitarian causes. This person could have worked in food banks, tutored homeless children, or any other work for the betterment of our world.

The Floyd Schmoe Peace Scholarship has given awards to 22 deserving students and $25,500 has been dispersed to recipients over a 15-year period.

The scholarship began at Shorecrest High School in 1997. Past recipients are listed at www.peacescholarship.org

Beginning in 2021, one or more $2,000 scholarships will be awarded to deserving applicants.


