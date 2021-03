Five Salomon bills win Senate approval before key legislative cutoff

Sen. Jesse Salomon, D-32 OLYMPIA – With the 2021 mostly remote legislative session now entering the second half, OLYMPIA – With the 2021 mostly remote legislative session now entering the second half, Sen. Jesse Salomon (D-Shoreline) has sponsored five bills that have earned Senate approval and will continue on in the legislative process.

“I’m proud to say that we now are on the verge of passing a historic policy that is a better way to enforce traffic safety. A way that stops criminalizing poverty, yet strengthens the connection between our traffic infraction policy and public safety.



“Now especially more than ever, we have to be sensitive to people’s need to drive to get back on their feet to go to work, but maybe right now they can’t pay. So as long as they follow the rules, respond to the traffic infraction if they get one, talk to the judge about getting on a payment plan, they will no longer and never be suspended for being poor.”

They have until April 11 to be approved by the House to be eligible to become law this year.

The 2021 legislative session is scheduled to adjourn on April 25.







More information on Salomon’s bills that are now in the House of Representatives is available below and at senatedemocrats.wa.gov/salomon SB 5226 would take another step toward decriminalizing poverty by removing non-payment of moving violation-based traffic infractions from a list of actions that can lead to license suspensions and criminal charges for driving.Under current law, a person is guilty of a misdemeanor if they drive while their driver’s license is suspended or revoked in the third degree. The penalty can be up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine, or both. There are a number of ways one can fall into this license suspension status under current law. SB 5226 removes failure to pay an infraction from this list and instead makes any financial collections a civil matter.