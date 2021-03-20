EPA Challenge: develop new technology to clean indoor air during wildfires
Saturday, March 20, 2021
EPA is partnering with 10 federal, state, tribal and local organizations to stimulate the development of new technologies to clean indoor air.
The first step in this effort is the development and launch of a competition called a Challenge, which offers a cash prize for the best technology design for cleaning indoor air during wildfire smoke events and high pollution days.
Through this challenge, EPA and its partners encourage the development of new approaches, technologies, or technology combinations (termed "solutions") for keeping indoor air as clean as possible during periods when outdoor PM2.5 concentrations are elevated.
Five prizes of $10,000 will be awarded for successful prototypes.
The Challenge ends on May 17, 2021. The page with all the details is here
