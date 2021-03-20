EPA Challenge: develop new technology to clean indoor air during wildfires

Saturday, March 20, 2021

Remember the summer wildfires and the air so thick with toxic smoke that we couldn't see the mountains or even suspect we live in a waterworld?

EPA is partnering with 10 federal, state, tribal and local organizations to stimulate the development of new technologies to clean indoor air.

The first step in this effort is the development and launch of a competition called a Challenge, which offers a cash prize for the best technology design for cleaning indoor air during wildfire smoke events and high pollution days.

Through this challenge, EPA and its partners encourage the development of new approaches, technologies, or technology combinations (termed "solutions") for keeping indoor air as clean as possible during periods when outdoor PM2.5 concentrations are elevated.

Five prizes of $10,000 will be awarded for successful prototypes.

The Challenge ends on May 17, 2021. The page with all the details is here



Posted by DKH at 4:01 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  