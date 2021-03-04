AG Ferguson-requested bill prohibiting price gouging during an emergency passes Senate Bill creates enhanced penalties for price gouging on necessities during an emergency
Thursday, March 4, 2021
The bill now heads to the state House of Representatives for consideration.
If signed into law, those who engage in predatory price gouging would face a penalty of $25,000 per violation for violations of Washington’s Consumer Protection Act.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Jeannie Darneille, D-Tacoma, prohibits price gouging during an emergency on critical necessities like health care services, medical supplies, rental housing, motel rooms, gasoline and emergency supplies, such as water, batteries, soap and toiletries.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has been an enduring state of emergency, the new law will protect consumers during other states of emergency like earthquakes, landslides or forest fires.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has been an enduring state of emergency, the new law will protect consumers during other states of emergency like earthquakes, landslides or forest fires.
