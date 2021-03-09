9th annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) March 4-14
Thursday, March 4, 2021
Kicking off today, March 4, 2021 with a livestream event featuring local Asian American and Pacific Islander performers, the SAAFF’s first program is 2020 COVID Shorts: The No-Good Very Bad Terrible Longest Worst Year.
ICHS is a community co-presenter.
The 9th annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) presents our biggest film festival online from March 4-14, 2021.
OPENING NIGHT SPOTLIGHT: The No-Good Very Bad Terrible Longest Worst Year — 2020 COVID Shorts - 27 films.
Most programs are available on-demand for the entire festival, but selected programmings are only available for a limited time.
All films are only available to viewers in United States, while some films are geo-blocked to the US West Coast or Pacific Northwest regions. Please check each film program for viewing windows and geographic restrictions.
To learn more about the festival schedule and live events, visit www.seattleaaff.org.
Purchase a Festival Pass or Ticket Package at bit.ly/saaffpass
