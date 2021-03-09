9th annual Seattle Asian American Film Festival (SAAFF) March 4-14

Kicking off today, March 4, 2021 with a livestream event featuring local Asian American and Pacific Islander performers, the SAAFF’s first program is 2020 COVID Shorts: The No-Good Very Bad Terrible Longest Worst Year.

ICHS is a community co-presenter.



To learn more about the festival schedule and live events, visit www.seattleaaff.org

Purchase a Festival Pass or Ticket Package at bit.ly/saaffpass







Most programs are available on-demand for the entire festival, but selected programmings are only available for a limited time.All films are only available to viewers in United States, while some films are geo-blocked to the US West Coast or Pacific Northwest regions. Please check each film program for viewing windows and geographic restrictions.