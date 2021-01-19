What does Peace mean to you? Contest for students and adults

Tuesday, January 19, 2021


Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park’s Peacebuilders Contest: 
 “What Peace Means To Me” 

The Rotary Club invites you to enter their first PeaceBuilders contest by expressing what Peace means to you. 

You can express yourself in any of these forms: 
  • essay, poetry, haiku, short story, lyrics, 
  • artwork (drawing, painting, photograph, sculpture, collage) - send photos of artwork only, no videos will be accepted
Competition categories:
  • Kindergarten to 2nd grade
  • 3rd to 5th grade
  • 6th to 8th grade
  • 9th to 12 grade
  • All adults
The competitions are open now with an end date of Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021. The winner in each category receives a $50 gift card to Third Place Books.

Email your submissions to: lfprotarypeacebuilders@gmail.com



Posted by DKH at 3:50 AM
Tags: , , ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  