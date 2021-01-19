What does Peace mean to you? Contest for students and adults

Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park’s Peacebuilders Contest:

“What Peace Means To Me”





The Rotary Club invites you to enter their first PeaceBuilders contest by expressing what Peace means to you.





You can express yourself in any of these forms:

essay, poetry, haiku, short story, lyrics,

artwork (drawing, painting, photograph, sculpture, collage) - send photos of artwork only, no videos will be accepted

Competition categories:

Kindergarten to 2nd grade

3rd to 5th grade

6th to 8th grade

9th to 12 grade

All adults

The competitions are open now with an end date of Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2021. The winner in each category receives a $50 gift card to Third Place Books.





Email your submissions to: lfprotarypeacebuilders@gmail.com to:











