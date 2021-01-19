Hot coffee under gray skies

Photo by Cynthia Sheridan

Customers lined up around the block on Monday, Martin Luther King Jr's birthday, to buy their coffee and show their support for Shoreline business Black Coffee Northwest.





The coffee shop, which is Black owned and managed, was the victim of racially motivated vandalism before they opened, when two people who appear to be teenagers, attempted to break the windows and set the building on fire. More recently, someone has scratched swastikas on the small metal signs affixed to their outer wall.





The community has responded and the business is thriving.





Black Coffee Northwest is located at 16743 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133.















