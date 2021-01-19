Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meets Tuesday on Zoom
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) has moved its monthly meetings to Zoom for the duration of the pandemic - or until neighbors are all vaccinated!
The January meeting is called the Round Table. Participants may wish to talk about what's happening in their specific area, and share thoughts about what kind of programs they would like for future meetings.
There will be a photo presentation of all the activities we didn't get to do last year but are planning to do again in the future!
No problem with more than one email address per household.
7 - 9pm
virtual meeting on zoom
