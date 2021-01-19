Echo Lake Neighborhood Association meets Tuesday on Zoom



The Echo Lake Neighborhood Association (ELNA) has moved its monthly meetings to Zoom for the duration of the pandemic - or until neighbors are all vaccinated!





If you live or work in the Echo Lake Neighborhood and did not receive an email with the Zoom link for the meeting, send us an email with your name, address, phone, and email address.

No problem with more than one email address per household.

ELNABoard@gmail.com

Tuesday, January 19, 2021 7 - 9pm virtual meeting on zoom







The January meeting is called the Round Table. Participants may wish to talk about what's happening in their specific area, and share thoughts about what kind of programs they would like for future meetings.There will be a photo presentation of all the activities we didn't get to do last year but are planning to do again in the future!