Shoreline Schools seeks community input for Superintendent search
Tuesday, January 19, 2021
As part of the process, they are seeking input and candid feedback from families, staff, students and community members to ensure that all voices are included in helping find the best superintendent for the school district.
You can help in this process by taking a moment to complete this Superintendent Search Feedback Survey by 11:59pm on Friday, January 29, 2021.
All responses are completely anonymous.
Make your voice heard and help shape the future of Shoreline Public Schools by completing this important survey at: https://survey.k12insight.com/r/2021ShorelineSuperintendentSearch
Make your voice heard and help shape the future of Shoreline Public Schools by completing this important survey at: https://survey.k12insight.com/r/2021ShorelineSuperintendentSearch
0 comments:
Post a Comment