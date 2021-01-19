Shoreline Schools seeks community input for Superintendent search

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Shoreline Public Schools is starting the search for its next superintendent.

As part of the process, they are seeking input and candid feedback from families, staff, students and community members to ensure that all voices are included in helping find the best superintendent for the school district. 

You can help in this process by taking a moment to complete this Superintendent Search Feedback Survey by 11:59pm on Friday, January 29, 2021. 

All responses are completely anonymous.

Make your voice heard and help shape the future of Shoreline Public Schools by completing this important survey at: https://survey.k12insight.com/r/2021ShorelineSuperintendentSearch



Posted by DKH at 3:28 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  