Weekend lane closures on SR 522 for Sound Transit SR 522 Bus Rapid Transit Project work

Upcoming temporary lane closures for the Sound Transit SR 522 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project may affect driving over the next two weekends.





SR 522 between NE 153rd and NE 155th

Saturday, January 9:





A single-lane closure on eastbound SR 522 will occur between NE 153rd St and NE 155th St on Saturday, January 9, 2021, between the hours of 8:00am and 1:00pm, to clear utilities for upcoming geotechnical borings to be drilled to determine constructability of a Bus-Rapid Transit Project for Sound Transit.





SR 522 between NE 41st

and Brookside Blvd

Sunday, January 10:





A single-lane closure on eastbound SR 522 will occur between 41st Ave N and Brookside Blvd NE on Sunday, January 10, 2021, between the hours of 8:00am and 2:00pm, to drill a geotechnical boring to determine constructability of a Bus-Rapid Transit Project for Sound Transit.





Saturday, January 16:





A single-lane closure on eastbound SR 522 will occur between NE 153rd St and NE 155th St on Saturday, January 16, 2021, between the hours of 8:00am and 1:00pm, to drill a geotechnical boring to determine constructability of a Bus-Rapid Transit Project for Sound Transit.





Sunday, January 17:





A single-lane closure on eastbound SR 522 will occur between NE 153rd St and NE 155th St on Sunday, January 17, 2021, between the hours of 8:00am and 2:00pm, to drill a geotechnical boring to determine constructability of a Bus-Rapid Transit Project for Sound Transit.











