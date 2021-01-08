Weekend lane closures on SR 522 for Sound Transit SR 522 Bus Rapid Transit Project work

Friday, January 8, 2021

Upcoming temporary lane closures for the Sound Transit SR 522 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project may affect driving over the next two weekends.

SR 522 between NE 153rd and NE 155th

Saturday, January 9:

A single-lane closure on eastbound SR 522 will occur between NE 153rd St and NE 155th St on Saturday, January 9, 2021, between the hours of 8:00am and 1:00pm, to clear utilities for upcoming geotechnical borings to be drilled to determine constructability of a Bus-Rapid Transit Project for Sound Transit.

SR 522 between NE 41st
and Brookside Blvd
Sunday, January 10:

A single-lane closure on eastbound SR 522 will occur between 41st Ave N and Brookside Blvd NE on Sunday, January 10, 2021, between the hours of 8:00am and 2:00pm, to drill a geotechnical boring to determine constructability of a Bus-Rapid Transit Project for Sound Transit.

Saturday, January 16:

A single-lane closure on eastbound SR 522 will occur between NE 153rd St and NE 155th St on Saturday, January 16, 2021, between the hours of 8:00am and 1:00pm, to drill a geotechnical boring to determine constructability of a Bus-Rapid Transit Project for Sound Transit.

Sunday, January 17:

A single-lane closure on eastbound SR 522 will occur between NE 153rd St and NE 155th St on Sunday, January 17, 2021, between the hours of 8:00am and 2:00pm, to drill a geotechnical boring to determine constructability of a Bus-Rapid Transit Project for Sound Transit.



Posted by DKH at 10:01 PM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  