Ten new units at Jacob's Well in Shoreline allow ten families to move out of homelessness

Celebration of completion of new building

Photo courtesy Vision House





The first building broke ground in 2010. The first families moved into the 12 unit building in 2014. With the help of 3000 individuals, 200 businesses, 70 churches, 30 community groups, and 20 foundations, the building, community center, counseling offices, and certified child care center were completed debt-free.

Jacob’s Well Building B in Shoreline was finished at the end of October 2020, enabling 10 new families to move out of homelessness and into their own homes!Jacob's Well is part of Renton-based Vision House whose mission is to build housing for homeless families and provide them with skills and support to eventually move them to independence.





The new building was built next to the original building

Photo by Mike Remarcke

The second building, which adds an additional 10 apartments, an expanded child care center for babies to age 5, and a community center, broke ground in 2018 and was finished in October 2020.





Each room or apartment was furnished by a different donor

Photo courtesy Vision House

Thirty-five generous donors adopted each of the 10 apartments by furnishing either a single room, or an entire apartment. Donors chose the beds, furniture, decorations and other personal touches to make the homes welcoming spaces for families to recover from the trauma of homelessness.





Photo courtesy Vision House





“The new apartments, community center, and childcare facility represent the investment of an incredibly caring community,” Vision House Executive Director Melissa Gehrig said.

“Without the generosity and support of those involved, housing these 10 new families couldn’t have happened—especially in a pandemic.”