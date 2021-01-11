State Fire Marshal warns of fire hazard from e-cigarettes

Monday, January 11, 2021

The State Fire Marshal’s Office would like to advise residents of the fire risks when using electronic cigarettes. 

The main cause of e-cigarette fires and explosions is the failure of lithium-ion batteries when charging or during transportation.

To reduce the risk of fires caused by failed lithium-ion batteries in e-cigarettes, please take the following precautions:
  • Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for charging batteries. Use the charger that came with the device. Don't substitute with a phone or tablet charger.
  • Remove charger when battery has been fully charged and avoid charging batteries overnight. They can overheat if overcharged.
  • Keep batteries at room temperature and avoid exposing them to extreme temperatures.
  • Store loose batteries in a protective case to prevent contact with metal objects.
For more information, contact the State Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-596-3929.



