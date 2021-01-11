State Fire Marshal warns of fire hazard from e-cigarettes
Monday, January 11, 2021
The main cause of e-cigarette fires and explosions is the failure of lithium-ion batteries when charging or during transportation.
To reduce the risk of fires caused by failed lithium-ion batteries in e-cigarettes, please take the following precautions:
To reduce the risk of fires caused by failed lithium-ion batteries in e-cigarettes, please take the following precautions:
- Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations for charging batteries. Use the charger that came with the device. Don't substitute with a phone or tablet charger.
- Remove charger when battery has been fully charged and avoid charging batteries overnight. They can overheat if overcharged.
- Keep batteries at room temperature and avoid exposing them to extreme temperatures.
- Store loose batteries in a protective case to prevent contact with metal objects.
0 comments:
Post a Comment