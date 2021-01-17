Sno-King School Retirees Association accepting applications for scholarships

Our local unit of the Washington State School Retirees Association (WSSRA) has announced our scholarship applications available to any senior graduating in June of 2021 from a public high school in Edmonds, Northshore, or Shoreline School Districts. 

Applicants must be planning a career in a school related field. 

We are offering four scholarships of $2000 each. These scholarships may be renewed for three more years with proof that they are still progressing to a degree in a school related career.

Application forms are available from scholarship chairs and school counselors in each high school. They are also available on line at the SKSR website of www.SKSR.org
 
All complete applications must be mailed by the deadline of March 11, 2021. Further information can be obtained from Linda Fitzgerald at fitzdl@aol.com 



