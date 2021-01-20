Shoreline City council, planning commission, tree board to attend racial equity training

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Shoreline City Hall
Shoreline City Councilmembers, along with members of the Planning Commission and Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services/Tree Board, are attending a 3-part racial equity training.

Content will include the history of race; implicit and explicit bias; definitions of individual, institutional, and structural racism; and discussion of the impacts and ways to take action.

Training sessions may include short exercises in breakout rooms that are not open to the public.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021 from 7:00-8:30pm is the third of three sessions.



