Seattle Times: Seattle man charged with assault from actions during U.S. Capitol attack
Tuesday, January 12, 2021
|An organized mob broke down the doors and windows of Congress
in an attempt to overthrow the presidential election
Photo by Louis Velazquez on Unsplash
According to The Seattle Times and other news media:
A Seattle man has been charged with assaulting a federal police officer during the siege of the U.S. Capitol.Mark J. Leffingwell, 51, of Seattle, was also charged Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.The siege on Wednesday left five people dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer. The assault charge against Leffingwell stems from a separate assault on a federal law-enforcement officer.
Times story here
Leffingwell was charged in Federal court, released into the custody of his wife, and forbidden to travel to Washington D.C.
Two Seattle police officers are being investigated after they posted photos on their social media pages.
