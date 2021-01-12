Seattle Times: Seattle man charged with assault from actions during U.S. Capitol attack

Tuesday, January 12, 2021

An organized mob broke down the doors and windows of Congress
in an attempt to overthrow the presidential election
Photo by Louis Velazquez on Unsplash

According to The Seattle Times and other news media:

A Seattle man has been charged with assaulting a federal police officer during the siege of the U.S. Capitol.

Mark J. Leffingwell, 51, of Seattle, was also charged Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The siege on Wednesday left five people dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer. The assault charge against Leffingwell stems from a separate assault on a federal law-enforcement officer.   

Times story here

Leffingwell was charged in Federal court, released into the custody of his wife, and forbidden to travel to Washington D.C.

Two Seattle police officers are being investigated after they posted photos on their social media pages.



Posted by DKH at 2:23 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  