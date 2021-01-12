Seattle Times: Seattle man charged with assault from actions during U.S. Capitol attack

According to The Seattle Times and other news media:

A Seattle man has been charged with assaulting a federal police officer during the siege of the U.S. Capitol.





Mark J. Leffingwell, 51, of Seattle, was also charged Thursday in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia with entering a restricted building and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.





The siege on Wednesday left five people dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer. The assault charge against Leffingwell stems from a separate assault on a federal law-enforcement officer.