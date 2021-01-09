Seattle Police Officers who were in Washington D.C. Wednesday are under investigation

Saturday, January 9, 2021

Seattle Police
Chief Diaz
By Chief Adrian Diaz on January 8, 2021 9:25 pm

Today the Seattle Police Department was made aware that at least two of its officers were reportedly in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.

The Department fully supports all lawful expressions of First Amendment freedom of speech, but the violent mob and events that unfolded at the U.S. Capitol were unlawful and resulted in the death of another police officer.

The incident has been forwarded to the Office of Police Accountability (OPA) for full review of any SPD employee activities at the U.S. Capitol.  

The OPA will investigate whether any SPD policies were violated and if any potential illegal activities need to be referred for criminal investigation.

If any SPD officers were directly involved in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, I will immediately terminate them. While OPA investigates, these officers have been placed on administrative leave.



