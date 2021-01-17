Nighttime travelers should prepare for lane closures on freeways and ramps for repairs and construction

Lynnwood Link elevated rail section along I-5











Close southbound I-5 one night under Washington State Convention Center Reduce northbound I-5 two nights during an in-depth inspection of the tunnel life-safety systems. 11pm Friday, Jan. 22 to 5am Saturday, Jan. 23: Southbound I-5 will fully close at Stewart St. Mercer and Yale Street on-ramps to southbound I-5 will be closed during this time. 11pm Thursday, Jan. 28 to 4am Friday, Jan. 29: A single lane of northbound I-5 will remain open between I-90 and University Street. The I-5 collector-distributor will remain open. The University Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close during this time. 11pm Friday, Jan. 29, to 5am Saturday, Jan. 30: A single lane of northbound I-5 will remain open between I-90 and University Street. The I-5 collector-distributor will remain open. The Cherry Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 will close during this time. The I-5 express lanes will remain open in the direction of each night’s closure to help move traffic through the area.

Other work in the greater Seattle area

Crews working for Sound Transit will conduct nightly closures of northbound I-5 in Mountlake Terrace with a signed detour from Jan. 22, to the morning of Jan. 25. From 11pm Friday, Jan. 29 to 5am Monday, Feb. 1, crews will fully close eastbound SR 520 between Montlake Boulevard in Seattle and 92nd Avenue Northeast in Clyde Hill.

In Shoreline Night closure at Northeast 185th and 5th Ave NE overpass As early as, January 21st commuters can expect delays at the NE 185th Street from 5th overpass near Shoreline Stadium. Sound Transit will be setting girders for the guideway for the future link light rail project. The temporary traffic signal will be back on NE 185th overcrossing after work hours Closure of I-5 Northbound for night work. As early as Friday, January 22, Sound Transit’s contractor will close the I-5 Northbound lanes at Exit 177, SR 104, where traffic will be detoured to SR 99. Southbound I-5 will remain open in this area. This work will support the trackway that will cross over I-5. Work performed will be along the northbound shoulder as well as in the center median of I-5 near the Mountlake Terrace Freeway station. Friday, January 22, through Saturday, January 23, 11:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. Saturday, January 23, through Sunday, January 24, 11:00 p.m. – 6:30 a.m. Sunday, January 24, through Monday, January 25, 11:00 p.m. - 4:30 a.m. Northbound I-5 off-ramp to Westbound SR 104. Thursday, January 28, 10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. Night Closure/detours: Thursday, 9:00 p.m. - Friday, 4:00 a.m.





There are a couple of new closures this month for maintenance. All are at night. Here's a list.Other work in the greater Seattle area

If you travel anywhere at night on local freeways you need to be prepared for ramp and street closures because of Sound Transit construction for the Lynnwood Link.