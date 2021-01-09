Lake Forest Park Police Department “Shop with a Cop” 2020

LFP Police Santas deliver gifts to local families. Chief Harden is on the left.

Photo courtesy LFP PD

Every year the Lake Forest Park Police Department partners with the LFP Rotary, LFP Police Officers Guild and multiple surrounding police agencies, including Shoreline, Kenmore and WSP to host our Shop with a Cop event.





In previous years we receive nominations for deserving elementary school students and their families from local schools. 15 children are then chosen to participate. Each child is paired with their very own “Cop” when they arrive at the police department. During a provided breakfast they both go over they and their families' wish list.





Everyone is transported to a local Target where the fun really begins. After shopping and purchasing all their gifts, they are transported back to the police department where they have lunch and wrap all their gifts prior to being picked up by their parents.





Santa came to the door this year

Photo courtesy LFP PD





This year looked much different, however we realized that this event would greatly benefit families who are struggling in the current environment. It was decided to go ahead with the event, only scaled back to 5 children from Brookside Elementary and 5 from LFP Elementary.





The family advocate provided all the necessary information on these 10 families, along with wish and needs lists. LFP employees then completed all the shopping and wrapping. The family advocate then assisted with scheduling between the police and all the families so the gifts could be delivered.



Over 100 gifts were delivered to 10 families with a total of 26 children receiving items they requested. Each family also received a $100 Target gift card for anything else they may need.





All of this would not have been possible without generous donations from the LFP Rotary and the LFP Police Officers Guild. We are hopeful we will get back to our regular event next year and look forward to having a great time shopping with the kids again.

Families are chosen by the School Advocates

Photo courtesy LFP PD



LFP PD would like to thank all past and future supporters of this incredible event. The Lake Forest Park Police Department invites anyone who would like to donate to “Shop with a Cop” to send their donations to the North Sound Police Foundation, P.O. Box 12006 Mill Creek, WA 98082.





Please note that the donation is for Lake Forest Park Police and the Shop with a Cop program. Checks should be made payable to the North Shore Police Foundation.





For questions, please call Lt. Lehman 206-957-2852.













