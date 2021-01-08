Lake Forest Park council schedules all day CoW meeting Saturday for residents to comment on Town Center Code and Design Guidelines Update
Friday, January 8, 2021
COUNCIL COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE SPECIAL MEETING
Saturday, January 9, 2021 at 9:00am
Meeting to be Held Virtually
Citizen Comments (Each speaker has three minutes to comment)
Click on the following link for information about how to provide oral Citizen Comments:
https://www.cityoflfp.com/615/Virtual-Meetings-during-COVID-19
Because the City has implemented oral comments, written comments are no longer read under Citizen Comments.
Town Center Code and Design Guidelines Update – Review of Draft Regulations and Design Guidelines Pertaining to All Redevelopment
Documents are available on the meeting agenda here
Instructions for participating in this meeting virtually:
When: Jan 9, 2021 09:00 AM Pacific Time (US and Canada) Topic: Special Committee of the Whole - 1/9/2021
Link to join the webinar: https://zoom.us/j/96849890958
Or iPhone one-tap :US: +12532158782,,96849890958# or +13462487799,,96849890958# Or Telephone:
Dial(for higher quality, dial a number based on your current location): US:+12532158782 or+13462487799 or+14086380968 or+16699006833
or+13017158592 or+13126266799 or+16468769923 Webinar ID: 968 4989 0958
International numbers available: https://zoom.us/u/acLPwVJIpR
