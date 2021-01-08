Construction underway on Aurora for 300 unit apartment building

Friday, January 8, 2021

Site of former Drager's building south of 192nd Park n Ride on Aurora
Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The pandemic put a lot of building projects on hold, but this one on Aurora is proceeding. It's at the site of the former Drager's building immediately south of the 192nd park n ride.

The project is s 7-story, 315-unit multifamily residential development with 289 parking stalls in an underground structured garage at 18815 Aurora Avenue N.

According to public records, the project purchase was finalized on December 12, 2019 for $9,500,000. 



Posted by DKH at 4:36 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  