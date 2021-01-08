Construction underway on Aurora for 300 unit apartment building

Site of former Drager's building south of 192nd Park n Ride on Aurora

Photo by Steven H. Robinson

The pandemic put a lot of building projects on hold, but this one on Aurora is proceeding. It's at the site of the former Drager's building immediately south of the 192nd park n ride.





The project is s 7-story, 315-unit multifamily residential development with 289 parking stalls in an underground structured garage at 18815 Aurora Avenue N.





According to public records, the project purchase was finalized on December 12, 2019 for $9,500,000.











