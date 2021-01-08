Julian Anderson steps down as president of LFP Stewardship Foundation

Julian Anderson steps down as President of the

Julian Andersen, who has served as Board President since November 2016, stepped down from leadership of the Lake Forest Park Stewardship Foundation effective December 31, 2020. but will continue serving on the Board.



A retired college teacher and newspaper publisher, Julian has long been involved in protecting LFPs natural environment.





Many recognize him as an eloquent speaker at City Council meetings, and a friendly face at our Farmer's Market and Green Fair booths.





Julian was President during the intense and ultimately successful Campaign to Save Five Acre Woods.



In his resignation, Julian wrote:



"My years as president have been challenging and rewarding. I will always be thankful for the spirit and dedication of all the board members with whom I worked. It was an honor to be seen as a spokesperson for the Stewardship Foundation, in settings both formal and informal. "There are many opportunities for ongoing Stewardship Foundation activism. I look forward to playing a part in future activities and in supporting the new President."





The Foundation continues in good hands, as Kim Josund is serving as president for 2021.





As the annual meeting and Board elections have been rescheduled because of the pandemic, the board is planning a virtual event for the end of February (details to come) and then return to our regular cycle with a meeting in November 2021, hopefully in-person!















