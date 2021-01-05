Jobs: Three positions at Shoreline Community College



Shoreline Community College is advertising three positions.



Assistive Technology Specialist

Closing date January 14, 2021

https://www.governmentjobs. com/careers/shorelinecc/jobs/ 2927523/assistive-technology- specialist-2

The Assistive Technology Specialist position will be responsible for coordinating all aspects of assistive technology for students with disabilities and serving as the subject matter expert in matters at the College relating to assistive technology, technological accessibility, and technology accessibility standards. This is a shared position that reports to the Program Specialist 3 in Student Accessibility Services (SAS) while working daily with both that office and the eLearning Office for the mutual purpose of assistive technology student support.



Director – Enrollment Services and Financial Aid

Date of first consideration January 29, 2021

https://www.governmentjobs. com/careers/shorelinecc/jobs/ 2941222/director-enrollment- service-financial-aid

The Director serves as a strong advocate for institutional diversity, equity, and inclusion, and works to support and retain students through strategic enrollment management efforts. This position serves on the Students, Equity and Success Leadership Team and reports to the Dean of Student Access and Advising. This position will also help implement and sustain processes and technologies that best support students and meet strategic enrollment managements goals.









Executive Director – Diversity, Equity, Inclusion

Date of first consideration January 6, 2021

https://www.governmentjobs. com/careers/shorelinecc/jobs/ 2925756/executive-director- diversity-equity-inclusion

The Executive Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (ED-DEI) will develop and implement programs and services that promote diversity, equity, and inclusion within the College. Duties will include measuring and monitoring College diversity across a multitude of factors, developing new programs and practices that effectively increase equity and inclusion on campus, and providing DEI support to various groups within the College. This position will also assist in administering training to help employees embrace and understand differing perspectives in support of inclusive excellence.

