Jobs: Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN)

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN)
Consultant - 10 month period
Closing date: January 29, 2021

Northwest Neighbors Network (NNN), a nonprofit based in Shoreline, is hiring a consultant to help with outreach in our community. NNN's mission is to help seniors age well in their own homes by providing volunteer services and events. NNN serves residents of north King County and south Snohomish County – including the communities of Shoreline, Lake Forest Park, Edmonds, Brier, Woodway, Lynnwood, and Mountlake Terrace.

Northwest Neighbors Network was formally established in early 2019 as a 501c3 nonprofit. Since its inception, NNN has been run entirely by volunteer leadership.

The Board of Directors is seeking to hire a consultant for a 10-month period to support them with several tasks, including implementation of the 2021 strategic plan, volunteer recruitment, leading a fundraising campaign, and helping NNN expand its reach through marketing and partnerships, with a particular focus on reaching underserved seniors in North King County.




