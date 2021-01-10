Governor discusses legislative budget priorities
Sunday, January 10, 2021
|Gov. Jay Inslee
"Our priorities are right, fair and just, unequivocally rising to the challenges we face. Because my agenda is focused on three things: Relief, recovery and resilience," Inslee said.
"Relief for the here-and-now; a recovery plan to turn the corner; and resilience for our long-term economic health."
Inslee’s 2021-23 budget proposals would:
Inslee also discussed his historic package of equity legislation, which focuses on reforming independent investigations of police use of force, supporting immigrant workers impacted by the pandemic, further advancing equity-focused policies for state agency operations and $365 million total for equity-related agenda items.
More on the governor's proposals to address climate change, fix the state's regressive tax system and more can be found here.
- Continue an aggressive response to the ongoing pandemic and build more capacity for tackling future public health crises.
- Rebuild the state’s economy and continue efforts to support households, students, workers and businesses impacted by the pandemic.
- Protect previous investments in areas such as education, childcare and early learning, climate action, behavioral health reform, combating homelessness and access to health care.
