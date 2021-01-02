Destinations: WildLanterns at the Woodland Park Zoo

Saturday, January 2, 2021


All photos by Steve Schneider


What do you want first - the good news or the bad news?

Ok. Good news. The light show at the Woodland Park Zoo is nothing short of spectacular. They completely scrapped the old light show and created an extensive and elaborate new show which they call WildLanterns.


We published photos previously (see article) from Lee Lageschulte.

Steve Schneider sent 18 photos and only one was a duplicate of Lee's. (They both liked the swans). Lots to look at in the show.


More Good news. The show continues through January 17, 2021.


Now the Bad news. The website says that the show is almost sold out.
"Currently WildLanterns ticket availability is very limited or sold out."

Here's the webpage with the ticket info. Don't wait.





