Destinations: WildLanterns at the Woodland Park Zoo

Steve Schneider sent 18 photos and only one was a duplicate of Lee's. (They both liked the swans). Lots to look at in the show. We published photos previously ( see article ) from Lee Lageschulte.







More Good news. The show continues through January 17, 2021.









What do you want first - the good news or the bad news?Ok. Good news. The light show at the Woodland Park Zoo is nothing short of spectacular. They completely scrapped the old light show and created an extensive and elaborate new show which they call WildLanterns.Now the Bad news. The website says that the show is almost sold out.