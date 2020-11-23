Destinations: Wild Lanterns at Woodland Park Zoo

Photos by Lee Lageschulte







WILD LANTERNS





presented by Sound Credit Union





November 13, 2020 – January 17, 2021

4:00 – 8:30pm

Closed Mondays and November 26 and December 24 - 25

Ticket Prices

$28.95 for Adults (Ages 13+)

$23.95 for Children (Ages 3-12)

Toddlers (Ages 2 and under) are free





Photos by Lee Lageschulte























Woodland Park Zoo has a new light show this year and reserved spots for ticketholders to keep them safe.To limit the number of guests inside the zoo at any given time, visitors will purchase tickets with a specific entrance time. Guests and members should avoid arriving earlier than 5 minutes prior to their entry time. If you arrive early, please wait inside your vehicle if possible.Face coverings required for entry (ages 5+) and during the duration of your visit.