Destinations: Wild Lanterns at Woodland Park Zoo

Monday, November 23, 2020

Photos by Lee Lageschulte

Woodland Park Zoo has a new light show this year and reserved spots for ticketholders to keep them safe.


WILD LANTERNS

presented by Sound Credit Union

November 13, 2020 – January 17, 2021
4:00 – 8:30pm
Closed Mondays and November 26 and December 24 - 25
Ticket Prices
$28.95 for Adults (Ages 13+)
$23.95 for Children (Ages 3-12)
Toddlers (Ages 2 and under) are free

Photos by Lee Lageschulte

To limit the number of guests inside the zoo at any given time, visitors will purchase tickets with a specific entrance time. Guests and members should avoid arriving earlier than 5 minutes prior to their entry time. If you arrive early, please wait inside your vehicle if possible.

Face coverings required for entry (ages 5+) and during the duration of your visit.





