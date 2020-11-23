Destinations: Wild Lanterns at Woodland Park Zoo
Monday, November 23, 2020
|Photos by Lee Lageschulte
Woodland Park Zoo has a new light show this year and reserved spots for ticketholders to keep them safe.
WILD LANTERNS
presented by Sound Credit Union
November 13, 2020 – January 17, 2021
4:00 – 8:30pm
Closed Mondays and November 26 and December 24 - 25
Ticket Prices
$28.95 for Adults (Ages 13+)
$23.95 for Children (Ages 3-12)
Toddlers (Ages 2 and under) are free
|Photos by Lee Lageschulte
To limit the number of guests inside the zoo at any given time, visitors will purchase tickets with a specific entrance time. Guests and members should avoid arriving earlier than 5 minutes prior to their entry time. If you arrive early, please wait inside your vehicle if possible.
Face coverings required for entry (ages 5+) and during the duration of your visit.
0 comments:
Post a Comment