Agenda for Shoreline council meeting November 30, 2020

By Pam Cross

Action Item 8(a) Discussion of Resolution No. 467 - Declaring the City’s Commitment to Building an Anti-Racist Community

Council will discuss proposed Resolution No. 467, including any subsequent public comment that has come in following the Nov 16 meeting, before taking action to adopt it.



Action Item 8(b) Adopting the 2021 State Legislative Priorities



At the November 16 meeting, Council made two modifications to the Priorities: (1) Add a fourth Shoreline-Specific Priority: Continue to pursue a pathway for State partnership in the future development of a Community and Aquatics Center; (2) Insert an item under “Legislative Issues the City Supports” to develop more sustainable revenue sources that are less regressive and targeted toward high-earning individuals and corporations.



Study Item 9(a) 185th Street Station Subarea Plan Progress Report 2015-2020



Study Item 9(b) Discussing the Addendum to the Feasibility Study for Transfer of Development Rights (TDR) and the Landscape Conservation and Local Infrastructure Program (LCLIP) in Shoreline



Staff will provide examples of how the program would work with real examples throughout the City. Council may provide direction to staff on whether the City should continue pursuing a TDR program including LCLIP based on the results of the updated LCLIP Study and information from tonight’s presentation.













This would include the development of an LCLIP ordinance and a complimentary TDR program for future Council consideration. The detailed report by ECONorthwest and Forterra is included in the staff report available online. This was last discussed in Meeting Notes for July 27, 2020.

