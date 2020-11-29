Poet Rose Ramm Gamble



Poetry and Prose Circle with Rose Ramm Gamble

Tuesday, December 1, 6:30-8:30pm

For adults and teens





Register: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5f8225549aadc72f0056ac3f





Rose Ramm Gamble is a corn-fed Nebraska revolutionary. A veteran of the Midwest punk scene and wannabe mystic of Catholic heritage, her dogma descends mostly from The Beatles lyrics.





When Rose stomps out her poetry, it's a shaman journey through social justice covens, parochial school studios, redneck trailer parks, therapy couches, mosh pits and briars of shiny black berries, ripe for the picking.





In the Poetry and Prose Feedback Circle, we will spark ideas using random or collected word lists as starting points for writing. Activities will include studying sample poetry, gathering word lists, and assembling word arrangements that provoke and unblock the flow of ideas.





We will have the option of sharing our workshop writing with the group, and we will also have an opportunity to receive feedback on this or another piece of writing that we bring. I





In collaboration with Redmond Association of Spokenword. Sponsored by the Friends of the Redmond Library.









Meeting ID: 834 4479 7592 Passcode: 372124











