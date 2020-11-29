The Science of Star Trek
Sunday, November 29, 2020
Wednesday, December 2, 2020 7-8pm
For teens and adults.
Register here: https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/5f99e67f9aadc72f00582f3a (If necessary copy link and paste into your browser)
Join Dr. Michael Wong on a journey through the cosmos to uncover the real-life science behind the fictional universe of Star Trek! Dr. Wong is a Post-Doc at the University of Washington where he studies planetary atmospheres, habitability, biosignatures and the emergence of life.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Woodmont Library.
Please register. You will be sent a Zoom link two hours before the program. Registration closes three hours before the start of the program. This event will not be recorded.
Join Dr. Michael Wong on a journey through the cosmos to uncover the real-life science behind the fictional universe of Star Trek! Dr. Wong is a Post-Doc at the University of Washington where he studies planetary atmospheres, habitability, biosignatures and the emergence of life.
Sponsored by the Friends of the Woodmont Library.
Please register. You will be sent a Zoom link two hours before the program. Registration closes three hours before the start of the program. This event will not be recorded.
0 comments:
Post a Comment