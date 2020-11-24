Rotary of Lake Forest Park Sharing Tree

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Last year's Sharing Tree with Santa


COVID-19 has brought on unforeseen economic hardships throughout our community. The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park, however, is committed to provide children in need with giving and goodwill during the holiday season.

Replacing the generous donation of toys beneath the Sharing Tree, this year the Rotary Club will place a donation box on the lower level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center to accept gift cards, cash, or checks.

  • When: November 28 - December 20, 2020
  • What: Gift cards should be focused on local stores that provide toys, clothing, electronics, etc. for children and teens.
  • Who: Charitable organizations collecting these contributions are Center for Human Services, North Helpline, and Youth Gift Baskets.

By participating in The Sharing Tree, the community's collective effort will make a substantial impact for children to experience the joy of the holidays!

Town Center is located at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.




Posted by DKH at 4:47 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  