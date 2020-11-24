Rotary of Lake Forest Park Sharing Tree

Last year's Sharing Tree with Santa







When: November 28 - December 20, 2020

What: Gift cards should be focused on local stores that provide toys, clothing, electronics, etc. for children and teens.

Who: Charitable organizations collecting these contributions are Center for Human Services, North Helpline, and Youth Gift Baskets.















COVID-19 has brought on unforeseen economic hardships throughout our community. The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park, however, is committed to provide children in need with giving and goodwill during the holiday season.Replacing the generous donation of toys beneath the Sharing Tree, this year the Rotary Club will place a donation box on the lower level of the Lake Forest Park Town Center to accept gift cards, cash, or checks.By participating in The Sharing Tree, the community's collective effort will make a substantial impact for children to experience the joy of the holidays!Town Center is located at the intersection of Bothell and Ballinger Way NE.