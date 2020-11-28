King County District Court suspends commencement of jury trials through January 11, 2021, due to COVID-19
Saturday, November 28, 2020
To help keep the public, jurors and court employees safe during a time of rapidly increasing novel coronavirus infections in Washington state, King County District Court is temporarily suspending commencement of new jury trials through January 11, 2021.
The court will continue to assess the suspension period on a bi-weekly basis, which could result in an earlier re-start of jury trials or extension of the suspension, as conditions warrant.
As part of its COVID-19 response, King County District Court previously had expanded its capability to conduct hearings via videoconference. In its latest emergency order, the court encourages video hearings, whenever possible and appropriate, and has expanded the types of hearings that may presumptively be conducted by video without the court’s prior approval.
Court users can find the latest information on changes to court operations and services online at COVID-19 Impacts to King County District Court or by calling (206) 205-9200.
About King County District Court
King County District Court is the largest court of limited jurisdiction in Washington state, processing approximately 200,000 matters per year. The district court operates at 10 locations throughout King County: Auburn, Bellevue, Burien, Issaquah, King County Courthouse (Seattle), King County Jail (Seattle jail calendars only), Redmond, Maleng Regional Justice Center (Kent), Shoreline and Vashon Island (one day per month). www.kingcounty.gov/courts/district-court.aspx
“The court will continue to monitor the public health situation and will rely upon guidance from the State Department of Health and other health experts to further alter our operations, if needed,” says King County District Court Presiding Judge Susan Mahoney.
“The health of our staff and other court users is our primary consideration in all operational decisions.”
