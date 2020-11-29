Book review by Aarene Storms: The Left-Handed Booksellers of London
18-year-old Susan Arkshaw figures it's time to find out who her dad really is. Her mom has always been a bit ... fae ... about the topic. How hard could it be, really?
Well, first there is the "uncle" who isn't quite a vampire, and then there's a (left-handed) bookseller named "Merlin" who has skills that a secret agent would envy, and there's also his (right-handed) bookseller sister who has a different but equally freaky set of skills, and then also it's entirely possible that Susan's dad is a mountain....
If Sir Terry Pratchett had wanted to write a police procedural for Ben Aaronovich's "Rivers of London" series, it might turn out a lot like this. And, if you like that kind of thing, you'll probably like this.
Action, adventure, car chases, magic, death, minor cussing, creepy weird stuff, fancy tea, and a distinct possibility of sequels.
Recommended for ages 14 to adult.
Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
