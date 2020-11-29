Prediabetes and Children: What parents need to know

Obesity

Family History

Sedentary Lifestyles

Cardiovascular Disease

Chronic Steroid Use

Genetic Predisposition

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS)

Hypertension

Elevated Cholesterol

Increased Thirst

Increased Urination

Increased Hunger

Changes in Vision

Unintentional Weight Loss

Frequent Infections

Rashes

Fatigue

Ketones in Urine

Non-Healing Sores

Type 1 Diabetes commonly occurs during childhood and is caused by the body’s self-destruction of islet cells in the pancreas, leading to a lack of insulin production by the body. Alternatively, Type 2 Diabetes is commonly caused by insulin resistance in the body, eventually leading to decreased insulin production in later stages of the disease.Parents should know that diabetes can occur at any age. Common risk factors include:Common symptoms of diabetes include:Prediabetes is characterized by higher than normal glucose levels. It is incredibly important to monitor individuals with prediabetes, as prediabetes can lead to diabetes.If prediabetes is not controlled with lifestyle changes, it can start affecting other organs in the body, such as our eyes, kidneys, and skin. Prediabetes and diabetes both also increase our risk of cardiovascular events.I recommend my patients stay hydrated, eat a diet rich in fiber and whole grains, exercise regularly, avoid fad diets, and keep weight under control to avoid getting prediabetes and diabetes.Currently, the FDA has approved multiple continuous self-glucose monitoring systems that do not involve the use of needles or strips. Instead, you can get your reading with the swipe of a device, which can be checked 24/7. This method allows you to control the “highs and lows” of diabetes, leading to optimal control of one’s glucose levels.Additionally, advances in the artificial pancreas is continuously underway. An artificial pancreas not only monitors glucose levels, but also delivers an optimal dose of insulin to the patient.Prevention and early detection are key! If you have any of the risk factors or symptoms listed above, please reach out to your primary care physician to discuss the optimal age for routine screening and lifestyle changes. Our health is so important, and it is possible to control prediabetes if the necessary steps are taken.