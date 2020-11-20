Mask distribution for Shoreline residents on Saturday

When: Saturday, November 21, 2020 from 12:00 to 6:00pm.

Where: Student parking lot at Shorewood High School, 17300 Fremont Ave N

The entrance to the student parking lot is off Fremont Ave.



Drivers should follow the signs.

In partnership with the Shoreline Fire District, the Shoreline School District, and Public Health Seattle and King County, the City will set up a drive-thru distribution site .Details: There will be a limit of four (4) masks per vehicle.Each vehicle will be asked to indicate their neighborhood of residence.We ask that only those individuals in need who do not have access to face coverings from other sources to come to the drive-thru site.