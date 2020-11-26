Collision on I-5 at SR 104 sends two to hospital with minor injuries
Thursday, November 26, 2020
|Collisions on I-5 at SR104. Photo courtesy WSDOT
Around 1pm there was a 4-5 vehicle collision on northbound I-5 at SR104. Washington State Patrol and Shoreline Fire responded.
According to Shoreline Fire Public Information/Education Officer, Firefighter, EMT Michelle Pidduck, two patients were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The left lane was blocked and traffic was slowed considerably during the response and clean up.
