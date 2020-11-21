Book review by Aarene Storms: Dearest

Saturday, November 21, 2020

Dearest by Alethea Kontis

Monday's child is fair of face,
Tuesday's child is full of grace,
Wednesday's child is full of woe,
Thursday's child has far to go,
Friday's child is loving and giving...

Friday Woodcutter is loving and giving, and kind to children, and talented with a needle, and considers herself the least magical person in the family.

Then she meets her true love: a handsome man who (with his six brothers) turns into a swan by day.

Tristan's family needs her help before the curse on his family becomes permanent. But there's an evil magician, an evil enchantress, and an evil henchman in the way.

Part Three of the Woodcutter Sisters story mostly does not stand alone, and doesn't weave in nearly as many folk tales as previous volumes. Still, there are magical people a-plenty, and a good roaring story and plenty of romance to keep readers turning pages and wishing the author would hurry up and finish writing Part Four.

No sex, no cussing, some blood, no gore, some scary elements, and quite a lot of magic.

Recommended for fans of the series, ages 14 to adult.

The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern

Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org



Posted by DKH at 4:09 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  