Book review by Aarene Storms: Dearest
Saturday, November 21, 2020
Monday's child is fair of face,
Tuesday's child is full of grace,
Wednesday's child is full of woe,
Thursday's child has far to go,
Friday's child is loving and giving...
Friday Woodcutter is loving and giving, and kind to children, and talented with a needle, and considers herself the least magical person in the family.
Then she meets her true love: a handsome man who (with his six brothers) turns into a swan by day.
Tristan's family needs her help before the curse on his family becomes permanent. But there's an evil magician, an evil enchantress, and an evil henchman in the way.
Part Three of the Woodcutter Sisters story mostly does not stand alone, and doesn't weave in nearly as many folk tales as previous volumes. Still, there are magical people a-plenty, and a good roaring story and plenty of romance to keep readers turning pages and wishing the author would hurry up and finish writing Part Four.
No sex, no cussing, some blood, no gore, some scary elements, and quite a lot of magic.
Recommended for fans of the series, ages 14 to adult.
The events may not have happened; still, the story is true. --R. Silvern
Aarene Storms, youth services librarian
Richmond Beach and Lake Forest Park Libraries, KCLS astorms@kcls.org
0 comments:
Post a Comment