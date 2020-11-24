Sam Scott cancels annual Holiday Studio show in favor of individually scheduled appointments

Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Pottery by Sam Scott

Shoreline ceramic artist Sam Scott will not be having his annual Holiday Studio Opening this year because of COVID-19.

He has decided to set aside a week, from Sunday, November 29 to Saturday, December 5, 2020 for appointments with people who would like to come over and check out work he has been creating.

Of course masks will be required.

Sam Scott's studio is ready for shoppers


Please contact Sam at 206-542-1944 or email him at cheerspots@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. Check out more information at www.samscottpottery.com , on the news page.

There will be lots of functional and decorative ceramic pieces.



