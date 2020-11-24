Sam Scott cancels annual Holiday Studio show in favor of individually scheduled appointments

Pottery by Sam Scott



Shoreline ceramic artist Sam Scott will not be having his annual Holiday Studio Opening this year because of COVID-19.



Sam Scott's studio is ready for shoppers





Please contact Sam at 206-542-1944 or email him at cheerspots@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. Check out more information at www.samscottpottery.com , on the news page.There will be lots of functional and decorative ceramic pieces. Of course masks will be required.

He has decided to set aside a week, from Sunday, November 29 to Saturday, December 5, 2020 for appointments with people who would like to come over and check out work he has been creating.