Sam Scott cancels annual Holiday Studio show in favor of individually scheduled appointments
Tuesday, November 24, 2020
|Pottery by Sam Scott
Shoreline ceramic artist Sam Scott will not be having his annual Holiday Studio Opening this year because of COVID-19.
He has decided to set aside a week, from Sunday, November 29 to Saturday, December 5, 2020 for appointments with people who would like to come over and check out work he has been creating.
Of course masks will be required.
Please contact Sam at 206-542-1944 or email him at cheerspots@yahoo.com to set up an appointment. Check out more information at www.samscottpottery.com , on the news page.
There will be lots of functional and decorative ceramic pieces.
|Sam Scott's studio is ready for shoppers
