Black Voices: Black Minds Matter













About Derek McNeil, Ph.D



Dr. J. Derek McNeil serves as the president of the Seattle School of Theology and Psychology; he formerly served as Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs.



Dr. McNeil has a PhD in Counseling Psychology from Northwestern University and an MDiv from Fuller Theological Seminary. Prior to his tenure at The Seattle School, Dr. McNeil served as faculty in the PsyD program at Wheaton College Graduate School for over 15 years.



Dr. McNeil has worked as a clinician in private practice, a diversity advisor, an organizational consultant, and an administrator. His research, writing, and speaking have focused on issues of ethnic and racial socialization, the role of forgiveness in peacemaking, the identity development of African-American males, leadership in living systems, and resilience. Register at https://shorelineschools.org/Page/7882 Dr. J. Derek McNeil serves as the president of the Seattle School of Theology and Psychology; he formerly served as Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs.Dr. McNeil has a PhD in Counseling Psychology from Northwestern University and an MDiv from Fuller Theological Seminary. Prior to his tenure at The Seattle School, Dr. McNeil served as faculty in the PsyD program at Wheaton College Graduate School for over 15 years.Dr. McNeil has worked as a clinician in private practice, a diversity advisor, an organizational consultant, and an administrator. His research, writing, and speaking have focused on issues of ethnic and racial socialization, the role of forgiveness in peacemaking, the identity development of African-American males, leadership in living systems, and resilience.





He has written chapters in The Black Family: Past, Present, and Future (1991),Men to Men: Voices of African American Males (1996), Reluctant Integration (2010), and Roadmap to Reconciliation: Moving communities into unity, wholeness and justice. (2016). His teaching has also included coursework on Social, Cultural, and Spiritual Foundations of Mental Health; Family Systems Therapy; Group Theory; Therapy; and Leadership.



About Heather Casimere, M.A.



Heather Casimere is Assistant to the Director at the Center on Reinventing Public Education at the University of Washington Bothell. Heather established her career in higher education at Columbia University, Stanford University, and Seattle University.









This event is sponsored in part by the Founder of Brave. Warrior. Free. Art, Heather is a passionate creator of wellness resources within communities of color. She holds a BA in English (Creative Writing) from San Francisco State University and an MA in Theology and Culture from The Seattle School of Theology and Psychology.This event is sponsored in part by the Shoreline Public Schools Foundation













there will be a special Black Voices presentation and discussion on supporting Black mental health in our communities with Dr. Derek McNeil, PhD, and Heather Casimere, M.A.