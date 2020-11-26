Funding available for Environmental Projects in Shoreline

The new mural at Paramount School Park restroom was a 2020 Environmental Mini Grant project. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline











The City of Shoreline offers grants of up to $5,000 to individuals, community groups and business owners for projects that enhance the environment and promote environmental stewardship in the community.









Projects must provide a tangible benefit to the community and environment and include a match of at least 20% of the grant value. The match value can be provided in volunteer service hours. Projects must focus on one of three key areas:

Work Towards a Zero Waste Shoreline Support Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions Protect Our Natural Environment

Past projects have included: providing interactive, nature-based learning experiences for students at local elementary schools, constructing a community garden, and sponsoring free environmental events like Northwest Solar Fest and community movie nights.



Find more information and download the application at:









Applications for the 2021 funding cycle are due by Monday, January 18, 2021.Projects must provide a tangible benefit to the community and environment and include a match of at least 20% of the grant value. The match value can be provided in volunteer service hours. Projects must focus on one of three key areas:Past projects have included: providing interactive, nature-based learning experiences for students at local elementary schools, constructing a community garden, and sponsoring free environmental events like Northwest Solar Fest and community movie nights.Find more information and download the application at: www.shorelinewa.gov/environmentalminigrant . For questions, contact Cameron Reed creed@shorelinewa.gov

Want to improve your community and protect the environment?