Funding available for Environmental Projects in Shoreline

Thursday, November 26, 2020

The new mural at Paramount School Park restroom was a 2020 Environmental Mini Grant project. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline


Want to improve your community and protect the environment? 

The City of Shoreline offers grants of up to $5,000 to individuals, community groups and business owners for projects that enhance the environment and promote environmental stewardship in the community. 

Applications for the 2021 funding cycle are due by Monday, January 18, 2021.

Projects must provide a tangible benefit to the community and environment and include a match of at least 20% of the grant value. The match value can be provided in volunteer service hours. Projects must focus on one of three key areas:
  1. Work Towards a Zero Waste Shoreline
  2. Support Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions
  3. Protect Our Natural Environment

Past projects have included: providing interactive, nature-based learning experiences for students at local elementary schools, constructing a community garden, and sponsoring free environmental events like Northwest Solar Fest and community movie nights.

Find more information and download the application at: www.shorelinewa.gov/environmentalminigrant. For questions, contact Cameron Reed creed@shorelinewa.gov 




Posted by DKH at 4:29 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the FeedBurner email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  