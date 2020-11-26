Funding available for Environmental Projects in Shoreline
Thursday, November 26, 2020
|The new mural at Paramount School Park restroom was a 2020 Environmental Mini Grant project. Photo courtesy City of Shoreline
Want to improve your community and protect the environment?
The City of Shoreline offers grants of up to $5,000 to individuals, community groups and business owners for projects that enhance the environment and promote environmental stewardship in the community.
Applications for the 2021 funding cycle are due by Monday, January 18, 2021.
Projects must provide a tangible benefit to the community and environment and include a match of at least 20% of the grant value. The match value can be provided in volunteer service hours. Projects must focus on one of three key areas:
Find more information and download the application at: www.shorelinewa.gov/environmentalminigrant. For questions, contact Cameron Reed creed@shorelinewa.gov
- Work Towards a Zero Waste Shoreline
- Support Reduction of Greenhouse Gas Emissions
- Protect Our Natural Environment
Past projects have included: providing interactive, nature-based learning experiences for students at local elementary schools, constructing a community garden, and sponsoring free environmental events like Northwest Solar Fest and community movie nights.
