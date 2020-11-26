A warm response to the Shoreline Police coat drive

Thursday, November 26, 2020

Community response to police coat drive
Shoreline Police Officers often come across situations where community members are in need of a warm coat. They decided to hold a coat drive and ask the community to donate.

They placed a drop box in front of Shoreline City and put out a notice.

The response was incredible! Our officers now have lots of coats to distribute to those in need during the following winter months.

A huge thank-you to all who took the time to donate winter coats for our coat drive.

With your help, every officer will be able to provide a coat for those in need of one this winter.



