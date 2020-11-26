A warm response to the Shoreline Police coat drive
Thursday, November 26, 2020
|Community response to police coat drive
Photo courtesy Shoreline Police
Shoreline Police Officers often come across situations where community members are in need of a warm coat. They decided to hold a coat drive and ask the community to donate.
They placed a drop box in front of Shoreline City and put out a notice.
The response was incredible! Our officers now have lots of coats to distribute to those in need during the following winter months.A huge thank-you to all who took the time to donate winter coats for our coat drive.
With your help, every officer will be able to provide a coat for those in need of one this winter.
0 comments:
Post a Comment