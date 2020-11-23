Coast Guard and Shoreline Fire joint training exercise off Richmond Beach Sunday
Monday, November 23, 2020
|The "victim" was located and a Coastie was lowered down to the water
U.S. Coast Guard Air Station / SFO Port Angeles and Shoreline Fire held a joint Search and Rescue exercise on Puget Sound by Shoreline on Sunday, November 22, 2020.
The major part of the exercise was to locate "Oscar," a mannikin that was placed in the Sound three hours prior to the rescue mission.
|Oscar, the manikin, had flotation devices
"After drifting in the Sound for 3 hours, we were able to locate and recover within the first 30 minutes!"
|Coast Guard swims out to the "victim"
The exercise involved reconnaissance runs over the Sound, the fire boat, and about a dozen personnel.
|Successful mission
All photos courtesy Shoreline Fire
