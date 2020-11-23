Coast Guard and Shoreline Fire joint training exercise off Richmond Beach Sunday

Monday, November 23, 2020

The "victim" was located and a Coastie was lowered down to the water

U.S. Coast Guard Air Station / SFO Port Angeles and Shoreline Fire held a joint Search and Rescue exercise on Puget Sound by Shoreline on Sunday, November 22, 2020.

The major part of the exercise was to locate "Oscar," a mannikin that was placed in the Sound three hours prior to the rescue mission.

Oscar, the manikin, had flotation devices

"After drifting in the Sound for 3 hours, we were able to locate and recover within the first 30 minutes!"

Coast Guard swims out to the "victim"

The exercise involved reconnaissance runs over the Sound, the fire boat, and about a dozen personnel.

Successful mission

All photos courtesy Shoreline Fire



